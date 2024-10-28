Apollo Micro Systems Aims To Surpass 45% Revenue Growth Guidance For FY25 After Strong Q2

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. may exceed its 45% revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2025, driven by a robust order book in the second half of the year, Director Addepalli Krishna Sai Kumar said.

The company posted a sharp 84.5% year-on-year rise in its total revenue for the second quarter at Rs 161.3 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue for the first half of fiscal 2025 jumped 74% YoY to Rs 253 crore from Rs 145.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Kumar said that this Q2 was one of the ‘finest’ second quarters ever for Apollo Micro Systems. He emphasised that the company is on track to achieve its 45% revenue guidance and may further improve it.

“With Q3 and Q4 continuing to be anchoring quarters, we should be outperforming over and above the guidance that we have given both on topline and bottom line,” he told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Kumar noted that the dip seen in the company’s second quarter Ebitda margins was due to issues in the execution of projects.