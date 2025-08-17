Apollo Hospitals Targets 13-14% Revenue Growth In FY26, CAGR Of 15% Over Four Years

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is aggressively expanding its footprint, with plans to add 4,400 beds over the next three to four years through a mix of acquisitions, brownfield and greenfield projects.

The company is aiming to increase its market share in key markets. “We are very focused on gaining market share in all of the markets we are present in,” she said.

Key focus areas include strengthening its presence in the west and north of India, with new hospitals planned for Pune and Gurugram. In Bengaluru, the company will add another 700 beds, starting with 150 beds in the third quarter of this financial year.

The company is progressing with the restructuring of Apollo Healthco, which has been approved by the Board of Directors and is expected to be listed as a separate entity within two years. Apollo HealthCo Ltd. is engaged in building India’s largest omnichannel healthcare platform.

“And when this company gets listed with the integration of the backend, which is Keimed, you will see huge value uplift where every Apollo shareholder will get 1.96 shares of Apollo HealthCo,” she added.

Addressing competition in the e-pharmacy space, Reddy noted that Apollo has established a 19-minute delivery platform in urban centres, insulating it from quick-commerce rivals in the FMCG segment.

“So, in a way, they have ring-fenced their consumers,” she emphasised.