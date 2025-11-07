'Apollo Hospitals Plans To Add 1,600 Beds In Next 14 Months': MD Suneeta Reddy

Healthcare giant Apollo Hospitals Enterprise targets adding 1,600 beds over the next 14 months. It will boost the revenue growth of the hospital business to 18% over three years, according to the company’s Managing Director (MD), Suneeta Reddy.

“We will open out the new 1,600 beds in the next 14 months and when those beds come online, you will see the existing growing at 12% and the new slowly adding up to 5% (of revenue). So, it will move to 18% over a period of 3 years,” she said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

The company has added 148 pharmacy stores in FY26. The MD is hopeful of a double-digit margin from the pharmacy business over the next three to four years.

“We've added 148 new stores this year, which again, won't contribute to margin in the present. But in the future, all these additions will start contributing to margins. You can look at getting closer to double-digit when the pharmacy matures over a three to four-year period,” the top executive underlined.