ANZ Bank In Talks With Australia Pensions On India Investments

The South Asian nation’s infrastructure spending is expected to double, reaching nearly 143 trillion rupees ($1.7 trillion) in the next seven fiscal years through 2030, according to a note from Crisil Ratings. That presents opportunities for Australia’s A$3.7 trillion ($2.4 trillion) pensions industry, the world’s fourth largest. Its assets are projected to more than triple to A$13.6 trillion by 2048, as per a Mercer report.