ANZ Aims To Open Operation At India’s GIFT Special Economic Zone

ANZ’s plan to serve global clients out of the special zone adds to India’s push to develop GIFT City — or Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, as it gears up for a financial hub that aims to rival Singapore and Dubai. The nation has rolled out a number of steps to increase the hub’s allure, offering exemptions from rules and taxes that weigh on trading in the rest of the country. Investment bankers’ pay in the area — a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — has outpaced those in Singapore and Hong Kong as banks rush to tap the nation’s economic boom.