Any Efforts To Disrupt India's Economic Growth Should Be Resisted, Says Keki Mistry

India has a strong regulatory framework, with the Reserve Bank of India managing the banking and financial sectors, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India oversees the market regulations effectively, said Keki Mistry, vice chairman and chief executive officer, HDFC Ltd.

The various government initiatives and other factors have helped India become one of the fastest-growing economies globally, he said. "Any efforts to disrupt this growth should be resisted."

Mistry highlighted that the markets have largely rejected the allegations made by Hindenburg, finding them to be illogical and baseless. The economy remains robust, and he applauded the government and regulators for their efforts in making India a leading and rapidly growing economy.

The veteran banker emphasised that the recent Hindenburg reports were based on many meaningless interpretations and the correlation of totally unrelated items.

The SEBI chairperson and her husband have explained that their investment in an offshore fund occurred before they were affiliated with SEBI, when they were private individuals living abroad, he said.

"They had provided full disclosure to SEBI upon joining, and as private individuals, they were free to invest in any fund."

Dismissing concerns raised by short-seller Hindenburg regarding REITs, Mistry said he believes that they are a highly beneficial option. "REITs allow retail investors to participate in real estate markets with relatively small investments."