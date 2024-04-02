Anupam Rasayan Inks Rs 743 Crore Pact With Japanese Multinational

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. has signed a Letter of Intent with a prominent Japanese multinational for Rs 743 crore.

The company will supply two advanced intermediates using fluorination chemistry, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The supply of the intermediates will commence in the current financial year and needs to be completed within the next seven years, it said.

Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, mentioned that the company is the first in India to manufacture these key molecules within the country.

"This landmark LoI not only expands and diversifies our customer base but also solidifies our position in the Japanese markets as one of the most reliable partners for supplying specialised molecules to global majors," he said.

Anupam Rasayan is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

Shares of Anupam Rasayan closed 0.42% higher at Rs 883.75 apiece, as compared with a 0.15% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.