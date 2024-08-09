Anup Engineering Bags Two Orders Worth Over Rs 100 Crore

Anup Engineering Ltd. secured two significant orders worth collectively over Rs 100 crore.

The company will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying pressure vessels made from complex metallurgies, according to an exchange filing. About 90% of the order value comes from a leading European engineering, procurement, and construction, or EPC, contractor for a critical project in the UAE.

"Winning repeat orders from renowned EPC companies for such critical projects, for such complex equipment, and on aggressive timelines signifies our capability to serve the most complex requirements of our customers," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Reginaldo D’souza.

"I believe this, along with our existing order book and strong order pipeline, provides good visibility and reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in fiscal 2024–25 and beyond," he said.