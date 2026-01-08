Anthropic Is Raising $10 Billion At A $350 Billion Valuation

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup behind the chatbot Claude, is raising a new round of funding that would value the company at $350 billion before the new investment, according to people familiar with the matter.

The AI developer is in talks to raise $10 billion in the round, said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information. GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Coatue Management plan to lead the new financing, the people said. The total amount of the fundraise may change, one person said.