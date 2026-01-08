Anthropic Is Raising $10 Billion At A $350 Billion Valuation
Microsoft and Nvidia, which previously said they will invest up to a combined $15 billion in Anthropic, are also expected to participate in the new round.
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup behind the chatbot Claude, is raising a new round of funding that would value the company at $350 billion before the new investment, according to people familiar with the matter.
The AI developer is in talks to raise $10 billion in the round, said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information. GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Coatue Management plan to lead the new financing, the people said. The total amount of the fundraise may change, one person said.
Anthropic and GIC declined to comment. Representatives for Coatue did not respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal previously reported details of the new round.
Funding at that level would represent a staggering increase in Anthropic’s valuation. The startup previously raised $13 billion from investors in September at a $183 billion valuation. That earlier haul cemented the firm as one of the most valuable startups in the world and underscored the broader, persistent investor interest in the AI boom.
Founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, Anthropic has positioned itself as a reliable, safety-conscious firm that users can trust. Like OpenAI, Anthropic has been ramping up its spending on chips and data centers to build more advanced AI systems and support wider adoption of the technology.
OpenAI was valued at $500 billion in a secondary share sale last year. The ChatGPT maker has reportedly held talks with investors to raise tens of billions of dollars at a valuation of $750 billion.