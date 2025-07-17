Anthropic Draws Investor Interest At More Than $100 Billion Valuation

OpenAI rival Anthropic is in the early stages of planning another investment round that could value the company at more than $100 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The artificial intelligence startup is not formally fundraising, said people with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. But pre-emptive funding offers from VCs for the top artificial intelligence companies have become the norm in Silicon Valley, and investors have approached Anthropic indicating that they’d invest at a valuation over $100 billion, the people said.

The financing would mark a sharp jump from the $61.5 billion valuation Anthropic secured earlier this year, when it raised $3.5 billion in a round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The Information earlier reported on the investor effort to kickstart a new financing for Anthropic. A spokesperson for Anthropic declined to comment.

Discussions about a future investment come as revenue from Claude, the company’s chatbot, surges. Annualized revenue has climbed from $3 billion to $4 billion in the past month, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Anthropic, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2021 by siblings Daniela Amodei and Dario Amodei. Its investors include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Menlo Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, among others.