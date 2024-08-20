Ant Group's Singapore Unit Sells 2.14% Stake In Zomato Worth Nearly Rs 4,771 Crore

A unit of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group Co., called Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd. sold stake worth Rs 4771.66 crore in Zomato Ltd. through open market transactions on Tuesday, according to the data available on Bombay Stock Exchange.

Antfin Singapore divested 18.54 crore shares in two bulk deals of 9.27 crore shares each at Rs 257.46 and Rs 257.17 per share, BSE data showed. The firm sold 2.14% stake in the Indian food delivery company. The shares were sold at a 1.9% discount as compared to Monday's closing price.

As of June, Antfin Singapore held 4.24% stake in Zomato as one of the promoters, with ownership of 37.38 crore equity shares.

The seller owned about 8% stake in Zomato before it went public in 2021, according to the company's listing document.

Antfin Singapore sold 2% stake in Zomato in March and Tuesday's deal ranks fifth among stock sales by holders in India this year, according to data by Bloomberg.

Shares of Zomato closed 0.39% higher at Rs 263.2 apiece, as compared with a 0.51% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.