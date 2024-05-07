Annual Membership Fee For Insolvency Professionals Reduced

The Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI on Tuesday said it has reduced the annual membership fee for insolvency professionals and Insolvency Professional Entities (IPEs) by 50%. The membership fee for juristic insolvency professionals has been cut to Rs 5,000 from Rs 10,000 and for IPEs, the amount has been reduced to Rs 25,000 from Rs 50,000, according to a release.