NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAnnual Membership Fee For Insolvency Professionals Reduced
ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Membership Fee For Insolvency Professionals Reduced

The juristic insolvency professionals are the IPE firms which are enrolled as insolvency professionals.

07 May 2024, 11:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person counts Indian five-hundred rupee banknotes. (Photo: Radha Raswe/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A person counts Indian five-hundred rupee banknotes. (Photo: Radha Raswe/NDTV Profit)

The Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI on Tuesday said it has reduced the annual membership fee for insolvency professionals and Insolvency Professional Entities (IPEs) by 50%. The membership fee for juristic insolvency professionals has been cut to Rs 5,000 from Rs 10,000 and for IPEs, the amount has been reduced to Rs 25,000 from Rs 50,000, according to a release.

The juristic insolvency professionals are the IPE firms which are enrolled as insolvency professionals.

As per the release, the institute will charge for Authorisation for Assignment (AFA). The AFA fee will be Rs 5,000 for insolvency professionals and Rs 25,000 for IPEs at the time of issuance or annual renewal.

'The annual membership fee is compulsory while the insolvency professionals and IPEs will be free to renew the AFA as per their interest and requirement,' it added.

ALSO READ

ICAI Action Against EY Indian Affiliates Raises Concerns For Global Accounting Players

Opinion
ICAI Action Against EY Indian Affiliates Raises Concerns For Global Accounting Players
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT