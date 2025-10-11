Anil Ambani Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal — Report

The Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power, Ashik Kumal Pal's has been arrested according to NDTV report and this comes after the Enforcement Directorate had earlier launched a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe was into the suspected loan frauds by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. The investigation is based on two FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

According to the ED, loans amounting to Rs 12,524 crore were extended by RHFL and RCFL, with the majority disbursed to firms linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. Of this, loans worth Rs 6,931 crore have been declared non-performing assets.

Preliminary findings suggest the funds were routed back to other companies within the Reliance group, raising concerns of "circular lending." Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor played a key role in sanctioning these loans, the ED said, adding that his family-linked firms RAB Enterprises, Imagine Estates, and Bliss House also received credit facilities.

An audit by Grant Thornton has flagged significant fund diversion and violations of lending policies. So far, the ED has conducted searches across 60 companies and 22 individuals, with the probe currently underway.