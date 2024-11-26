Angel One Receives SEBI Approval To Launch Mutual Fund Operations

"Pursuant to our application to sponsor a Mutual Fund, SEBI has granted a certificate of registration to Angel One Mutual Fund on Nov. 25, 2024. Further, Angel One Asset Management Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One Ltd., has also been accorded approval to act as an asset management company for Angel One Mutual Fund," the broking firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Angel One Mutual Fund's passive investment products -- Index Funds and ETFs -- will be designed to offer clients a low-cost, transparent and accessible pathway to wealth creation.