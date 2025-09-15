Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Says US Tariffs Hit Andhra’s Shrimp Exports With Rs 25,000 Crore Loss

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the impact of American tariffs on the state’s shrimp exports, saying it has caused a loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the sector and led to the cancellation of up to 50% export orders.

In separate letters addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the Chief Minister highlighted the difficulties being faced by the southern state’s aquaculture sector and requested their support.

“The taxes imposed by America majorly hit shrimp exports. It is estimated that a loss of Rs 25,000 crore would have occurred. Up to 50 per cent export orders have been cancelled,” said Naidu in his letters to the Central Ministers, according to an official press release on Sunday night.