Andhra CM Naidu To Lay Foundation For Cognizant Campus, Eight Other Companies In Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh will also formally inaugurate the temporary campus of the company that will accommodate 1,000 employees.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation for the construction of global IT giant Cognizant and eight other companies in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Dec. 12.
Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh will also formally inaugurate the temporary campus of the company that will accommodate 1,000 people.
In June, Lokesh had said Cognizant would be setting up a major campus in Vishakhapatnam with a Rs 1,583-crore investment, creating 8,000 jobs in three phases on a 22-acre site at Kapuluppada IT Hills.
Lokesh said the government approved the project to position Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and promote digital skilling in tier-2 cities.
Cognizant will begin operations by early 2026 from a temporary facility at the Mahati Fintech Building in Rushikonda IT Park, Hill-2, for 800 staff until Phase-I of the permanent campus is ready by early 2029. The centre will focus on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Engineering, and Cloud Solutions, as per reports in NDTV.
Cognizant's presence is expected to boost the regional digital economy, enhance tech skills, and benefit from Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors support, Lokesh had said earlier.
The Chief Minister will also perform the foundation stone laying ceremony for eight new company office buildings. These include Tech Thammina, Satva Developers, Imaginnovate Tech Solutions India, Fluentgrid Limited, Motherson Technologies, Qorp Technosoft, ACN Healthcare RCM Services, and Nanrel Technologies.
Cumulatively, these companies along with Cognizant are expected to invest approximately Rs 3,740 crore, generating 41,700 employment opportunities.
Following this, the Chief Minister will conduct a review of the Visakha Economic Region development. The discussion will focus on the integrated development of the nine districts spanning from Srikakulam to East Godavari, emphasising critical infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, ports, and logistics.
India remains central to Cognizant's operations, with more than 70% of its 3,36,300 global associates based across various Indian delivery locations