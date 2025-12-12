Andhra CM Naidu To Lay Foundation For Cognizant Campus, Eight Other Companies In Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation for the construction of global IT giant Cognizant and eight other companies in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Dec. 12.

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh will also formally inaugurate the temporary campus of the company that will accommodate 1,000 people.

In June, Lokesh had said Cognizant would be setting up a major campus in Vishakhapatnam with a Rs 1,583-crore investment, creating 8,000 jobs in three phases on a 22-acre site at Kapuluppada IT Hills.

Lokesh said the government approved the project to position Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and promote digital skilling in tier-2 cities.

Cognizant will begin operations by early 2026 from a temporary facility at the Mahati Fintech Building in Rushikonda IT Park, Hill-2, for 800 staff until Phase-I of the permanent campus is ready by early 2029. The centre will focus on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Engineering, and Cloud Solutions, as per reports in NDTV.

Cognizant's presence is expected to boost the regional digital economy, enhance tech skills, and benefit from Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors support, Lokesh had said earlier.