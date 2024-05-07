Ananya Birla Quits Music To Focus On Business, Calls It 'Hardest Decision'
Ananya Birla is the oldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.
Singer Ananya Birla on Monday announced she would no longer continue her music career as she was pivoting to building her two businesses.
In a post on Instagram, the entrepreneur, songwriter, and singer penned down what she called one of the hardest decisions of her life. She said it had become "near impossible" for her to manage music and business simultaneously, and that it was taking a toll on her.
"I’ve reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express," she said in her post.
She thanked everyone for the love they had shown for her music over the years. "I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country," her post read.
Concluding the post, she said, "It’s time I focus all my energies on the business world."
The post was captioned, "Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love."
Ananya became the first Indian artiste to earn platinum status for her single 'Livin The Life' in 2016, which won her fandom both nationally and internationally.
She made her OTT debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' where she sang 'Inaam' for the web series in 2022. She was a part of Sirus XM, one of America's top 40 pop radio shows.
Ananya, 29, is the oldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. According to her profile on the Aditya Birla Group's website, she founded her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. at 17.
She is also the founder of Ikai Asai, a design-affiliated home decor brand. Apart from being a singer and entrepreneur, she is the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation, which researches mental health and its social impact.
Last year, she was introduced as the director of Grasim Industries which is a part of the Aditya Birla Group.