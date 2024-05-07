Ananya Birla Quits Music To Focus On Business, Calls It 'Hardest Decision'

Singer Ananya Birla on Monday announced she would no longer continue her music career as she was pivoting to building her two businesses.

In a post on Instagram, the entrepreneur, songwriter, and singer penned down what she called one of the hardest decisions of her life. She said it had become "near impossible" for her to manage music and business simultaneously, and that it was taking a toll on her.

"I’ve reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express," she said in her post.