Anant Raj Projects Rs 9,000 Crore Data Centre Revenue Annually By FY32, Says MD Amit Sarin

Anant Raj Ltd. is gearing up for one of its most ambitious growth phases yet, with Managing Director Amit Sarin outlining a sharp scale-up in the company’s data centre business over the next decade. From a modest start in 2019, the business has evolved rapidly, and Sarin expects this momentum to continue as India’s digital infrastructure needs accelerate.

Sarin said the company is targeting 307 MW of data centre capacity by financial year 2032, primarily across Haryana, with an additional 15 MW facility planned in Andhra Pradesh. He also added that total income from the data centre vertical could reach Rs 9,000 crore, supported by a mix of 75% colocation services and 25% cloud offerings.

He further added that after unlocking the Andhra Data centre the revenue from data centre could increase.

“Demand has been strong,” he told NDTV Profit.

The company’s entry into data centres began as a pure colocation play, offering infrastructure up to the rack level. As demand strengthened, Anant Raj expanded into cloud services, partnering with global technical players and deploying high-grade hardware. In October 2024, the company delivered its Ashok Cloud platform, which Sarin said has received strong industry feedback.

Anant Raj is currently building three data centres in Haryana, he added. Work on the Andhra Pradesh site will begin next year, and the company expects the total operational capacity to reach 63 MW by fiscal year 2027, the first major milestone in its long-term roadmap. The data centre in Andhra Pradesh will also have features like disaster recovery capabilities.

When asked about the real estate Sarin emphasised that it remains a cyclical sector, but current demand trends are encouraging. “The cycle is pretty strong,” he said. He further added that the sector has seen lot of end user demand and he expects this to continue. He also highlighted the synergy between IT parks and data centres, calling them “a natural long-run fit”.

When asked about financial side, Sarin said Anant Raj is comfortably positioned. The company has been debt-free for five consecutive quarters, giving it ample room to execute without additional borrowing. The Rs 1,100 crore QIP has also helped the company stay debt free.

Sarin said the next four years are “completely sorted” in terms of cash flows, and there is no requirement for further debt or equity infusion. The company is focusing on Haryana as its key hub, while opportunities in Delhi remain under used.