Anand Rathi Wealth Eyes 25% Growth Annually Over Next Decade, After Strong Q2 Earnings

Buoyed by a strong performance in the quarter ending September 2024, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is eyeing a 25% year-on-year growth over the next decade, according to Deputy Chief Executive Officer Feroze Azeez.

Anand Rathi Wealth has posted a sharp 32% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.3 crore in the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total revenue for the period under review also surged 32% on annual basis to Rs 249.6 crore from Rs 189.1 crore in a year ago.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Azeez said the focus will remain on strong client relationships. "Our current capacity allows us to handle 7,000 more clients without needing to hire additional relationship managers, thanks to our ongoing training of 400 apprentices who will soon transition into these roles,” Azeez said, adding, “We anticipate a consistent year-on-year growth of 20–25% over the next decade, which is sacrosanct."

With these projections, Anand Rathi Wealth aims to achieve an AUM between Rs 6 lakh crore and Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the next 8–8.5 years.