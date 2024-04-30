Anand Mahindra's Response To 'Your Cars Can't Compete With Japanese Or Americans' Remark Goes Viral
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has handled criticism of the company's automobiles with his trademark panache.
It all began with Mahindra's post introducing the new XUV 3XO. An X user named Arnav Srivastava responded with a scathing comment.
"Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans in their own land. Enjoy import substitution policies while they last. Mahindra will disappear as tariffs get reduced. Trash cars," the user wrote.
In response, Mahindra stated, "Thank you for your scepticism. It only fuels the fire in our bellies. I was told exactly the same thing when I joined the company in 1991. Every day is a fight for survival. And we relish it."
In response to Mahindra's response, users flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration for the company's products. One user highlighted Mahindra's potential in Western markets, citing the success of their farm equipment in the US.
"My first real SUV/rugged vehicle TUV 300 in 2016, great time - came in handy very much for our election in 2018 - and won," wrote another user, expressing their loyalty to Mahindra vehicles.
Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy wrote, "Here's from me. The XUV 700 is awesome. I waited 13 months for it. Fully worth it. After a long series of test drives, found this better than some of the European biggies in the space. I actually chose it over some of them and chose to wait. Don't let them get you down."
Others emphasised the importance of continuous improvement and innovation, praising Mahindra's commitment to progress. "Haters gonna haters sir. Makers gonna make. Iteration is better than building something perfect as the first and only offering. Mahindra is rising, day over day [sic]," remarked one user.
