Anand Mahindra's Response To 'Your Cars Can't Compete With Japanese Or Americans' Remark Goes Viral

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has handled criticism of the company's automobiles with his trademark panache.

It all began with Mahindra's post introducing the new XUV 3XO. An X user named Arnav Srivastava responded with a scathing comment.

"Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans in their own land. Enjoy import substitution policies while they last. Mahindra will disappear as tariffs get reduced. Trash cars," the user wrote.