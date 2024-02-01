Anand Mahindra 'Pleased' With Interim Budget 2024; Here's Why

Minutes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her budget speech, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said he was "pleased with today’s budget."

"For many years, I have been saying that we create too much drama around the budget and raise expectations of policy announcements to an unrealistically feverish pitch," Mahindra said in a post on X.

The Budget is not necessarily the occasion for transformational policy announcements. Those can, and should, happen throughout the year, according to the Mahindra Group Chairman

Mahindra said that just as it is for all private households, the Budget is an opportunity to plan our finances prudently and with fiscal rectitude.

"The more we are focussed on living within our means and investing for a robust but sustainable future, the more confidence we will gain with global investors," he said.

"Which is why I was pleased with today’s budget," he wrote.