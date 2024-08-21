Anand Mahindra Lauds RBI Governor For Winning 'Gold Medal In Central Bank Olympics'
Shaktikanta Das has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors, who have been rated A+
Industrialist and chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das for winning the "gold medal in the Central Bank Olympics".
Das, on August 20, was awarded an 'A+' rating for the second consecutive year in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024. RBI also posted about the win on X, quoting the Global Finance Magazine report.
The Global Finance Magazine released the names of the central bank governors around the world who have earned "A+", "A", or "A-" in its Central Banker Report Cards for 2024.
Mahindra took to platform X to congratulate Das on his win. "His parents named him well. He’s shown his mettle—his Shakti—to the world… Our Gold medal winner in the Central Bank Olympics…," Mahindra posted.
The Global Finance magazine evaluates central bank governors of over 100 key nations or territories based on their success in economic growth goals, inflation control, currency stability, and interest rate management.
They are graded from 'A' to 'F' with the former being an excellent performer and the latter being an outright failure.
The RBI Governor tops the list along with two other central bank governors based on their A+ grades. Along with Shakitkanta Das (India), Christian Kettel Thomsen (Denmark), and Thomas Jordan (Switzerland) were ranked with A+ grades.
Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo stated, "Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly."
He further added that this grade card honours the contribution of bank leaders whose strategies outperformed others in terms of originality, creativity, and tenacity.
Global Finance magazine was established in 1987. Headquartered in New York, the magazine has been publishing the Central Banker Report Card since 1994.