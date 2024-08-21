Anand Mahindra Lauds RBI Governor For Winning 'Gold Medal In Central Bank Olympics'

The Global Finance magazine evaluates central bank governors of over 100 key nations or territories based on their success in economic growth goals, inflation control, currency stability, and interest rate management.

They are graded from 'A' to 'F' with the former being an excellent performer and the latter being an outright failure.

The RBI Governor tops the list along with two other central bank governors based on their A+ grades. Along with Shakitkanta Das (India), Christian Kettel Thomsen (Denmark), and Thomas Jordan (Switzerland) were ranked with A+ grades.

Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo stated, "Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly."

He further added that this grade card honours the contribution of bank leaders whose strategies outperformed others in terms of originality, creativity, and tenacity.

Global Finance magazine was established in 1987. Headquartered in New York, the magazine has been publishing the Central Banker Report Card since 1994.