Amitabh Kant To Join IndiGo Board

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, has appointed former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as a non-executive director on its board.

His appointment is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, and will be "effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the ministry of civil aviation," the budget airline said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India, emerging as a global benchmark for operational excellence and customer experience. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India, and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce—driving tourism, trade, and investment, while linking people, markets, and opportunities across borders," Kant said upon joining IndiGo's board. "I look forward to contributing to IndiGo's, and India's, next chapter of trade, tourism and economic growth."

Kant, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Kerala Cadre, brings over four decades of experience in public service. Most recently, he served as India’s Sherpa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Presidency, playing a key role in New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration which focused on global issues, digital infrastructure, and ambitious reforms in climate, geopolitics, and technology.

Previously, Kant served as CEO of NITI Aayog for six years, where he led the Aspirational Districts Program, transforming several districts recognised by the UNDP. His roles also included positions on the National Highways Authority of India and the National Statistical Commission. His expertise extends to culture and tourism, notably through Kerala’s ‘God’s Own Country’ branding and the ‘Incredible India’ campaign, and infrastructure projects like the Calicut Airport expansion and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. He has also led major sustainability initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Mission and the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline with a market share of 64%, has been rapidly expanding its international network, recently launching direct flights to destinations in Africa, Central Asia, and Europe.

IndiGo's team can leverage Kant's broad-based experience and knowledge in achieving its vision of becoming a global player by 2030, according to Vikram Singh Mehta, chairman of the board of directors of IndiGo.