Ami Organics Signs Deal With Fermion For Two More Drug Intermediates

Ami Organics Ltd. has inked another definitive agreement with Fermion, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finland's Orion Corp., to manufacture two advanced pharmaceutical intermediates.

The advanced pharmaceutical intermediates will be used in captive consumption for the manufacture of intermediates Ami signed to produce for Fermion earlier, an exchange filing said.

This agreement will lead to value addition to the final advanced intermediates, which will be supplied by Ami Organics to Fermion, leading to higher value of end product. This will make the company Fermion's leading supplier of key advanced intermediates.