AMFI Launches Bharat Nivesh Yatra To Boost Investor Awareness Across India

The initiative will feature four branded buses travelling to 170 cities across India over a span of 75 days, AMFI said.

26 Sep 2024, 10:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bharat Nivesh Yatra will have four branded buses plying across 170 cities in India. (Source: X / AMFI)</p></div>
The Bharat Nivesh Yatra will have four branded buses plying across 170 cities in India. (Source: X / AMFI)

The Association of Mutual Funds in India, during its 29th annual general meeting on Thursday, has launched an initiative called Bharat Nivesh Yatra, aimed at enhancing investor awareness across the country.

The initiative will feature four branded buses travelling to 170 cities across India over a span of 75 days. Navneet Munot, chairperson of AMFI and CEO of HDFC Mutual Fund, introduced the project, which aims to expand the reach of investor education, particularly in rural areas.

The buses will display information covering topics such as setting financial goals, understanding the investment process, and establishing systematic investment plans. According to Munot, this effort will provide a broader audience with access to information that can enhance their investment decisions.

Additionally, AMFI launched an essay competition for students nationwide, focusing on financial literacy to improve awareness of investing among young people.

