AMD To Offer 1 Lakh Hours Of Free Developer Cloud Access To Indian Researchers, Startups

"AMD...announced a major workforce development initiative to train 100,000 STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduates in AI and GPU programming in India over the next three years. The programme will focus on developing expertise in open-source GPU programming, a critical skill set for the next generation of AI applications,' the statement said.

The programme supports India's rapidly expanding startup ecosystem and digital transformation initiatives by providing access to enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that would typically require significant capital investment.