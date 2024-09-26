Ambuja Cements Joins Alliance For Industry Decarbonisation, Sets Ambitious Net Zero Goals

Ambuja Cements Ltd., part of the Adani Group, has become the world’s first cement company to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation, a global initiative aimed at accelerating the transition to net-zero emissions across various industries.

The AFID brings together companies and stakeholders from energy-intensive sectors to share insights and develop strategies aligned with the Paris Agreement. By joining this alliance, Ambuja aims to enhance its sustainability efforts in the hard-to-abate cement industry and work collaboratively with other industry players, the company said in a press release.

Ambuja Cements has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with its goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The company plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy projects, including a 1 GW capacity initiative and a 376 MW waste heat recovery system, to power 60% of its expanded production capacity through green energy by financial year 2028. This investment is expected to significantly reduce the cement maker's carbon footprint, while offering economic benefits.

In financial year 2024, Ambuja utilised over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources, achieving some sustainability milestones, including becoming 11 times water-positive and eight times plastic-negative. Karan Adani, non-executive director of Ambuja Cements, emphasised the importance of this membership, stating it will enable the company to learn from global peers, while sharing its own decarbonisation strategies.

The AFID aims to foster dialogue and cooperation within industries to help companies develop robust decarbonisation strategies that align with national commitments. The International Renewable Energy Agency coordinates the alliance's activities, the press release said.

Ambuja Cements operates 18 integrated manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across India. The company is also in the process of acquiring Penna Cement Industries Ltd., further expanding its footprint in the industry.