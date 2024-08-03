Ambuja Cement Announces Landmark Investment Worth Rs 1,600 Crore In Bihar

Ambuja Cements Ltd., the cement arm of the Adani group of companies, announced an investment of Rs 1,600 crore in Bihar, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The company plans to build a standalone facility called Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit, in Mosama village, with an overall capacity of 6 millions of tonnes per annum.

As per the filing, this is the largest investment by any cement player in Bihar.

Moreover, this project aims to contribute approximately Rs 250 crore per year to the state’s fiscal revenue and also create 250 direct jobs and 1000 indirect jobs for the state.

In fact, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone shared a post about the project on X, formerly known as twitter.