Ambuja Cement Announces Landmark Investment Worth Rs 1,600 Crore In Bihar
This is the largest investment by any cement player in Bihar to date.
Ambuja Cements Ltd., the cement arm of the Adani group of companies, announced an investment of Rs 1,600 crore in Bihar, according to an exchange filing on BSE.
The company plans to build a standalone facility called Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit, in Mosama village, with an overall capacity of 6 millions of tonnes per annum.
Moreover, this project aims to contribute approximately Rs 250 crore per year to the state’s fiscal revenue and also create 250 direct jobs and 1000 indirect jobs for the state.
In fact, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone shared a post about the project on X, formerly known as twitter.
Landmark Investment
In fact, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone shared a post about the project on X, formerly known as twitter.
The The Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit will be established in three phases, where Rs 1,100 crore will be deployed in the first phase alone, for a capacity of 2.4 MTPA.
This phase of the project is targeted to be operational by December 2025.
"Adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place which will be commissioned in due course at much lower capex", as per the filing.
The cement unit will be well-connected by road and rail, with Warisaliganj railway station just a kilometer away and SH-83 just 500 meters from the site.
Furthermore, the filing also mentioned that Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has alloted 67.9 acres of land for this particular cement unit.