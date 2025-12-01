Amber Group Acquires Shogini Technoarts To Expand PCB Operations

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. on Monday completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Pune-based Shogini Technoarts Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 506 crore. Shogini has become a subsidiary of IL JIN Electronics (India) Pvt., and a step-down subsidiary of the Amber Group.

Shogini manufactures various types of printed circuit boards including single sided, double sided, multilayered, metal and flexible PCBs catering to a wide range of applications. The company provides PCB solutions across diverse applications such as automotive, defense, medical electronics, industrial electronics, power electronics, process control, telecommunication, computer peripheral, LED lighting etc.

A PCB is an electronic assembly that uses copper conductors to create electrical connections between components. These are used in most electronic devices, like refrigerators and ACs. Amber designs and manufactures refrigeration and air conditioning products for indoor and outdoor units.

Amber Enterprises said the deal, which was signed in Novermber, will strengthen capabilities in PCB manufacturing and expand its product portfolio while reducing reliance on external suppliers.

Shogini had a turnover of Rs 390 crore in financial year 2025.