Amber Enterprises Arm And Korea Circuit Form Joint Venture For Semiconductor Substrates

Amber Enterprises India Ltd.'s unit, ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt., has signed a joint venture agreement with Korea Circuit Co. to establish a new company in India focused on the production and manufacturing of semiconductor substrates, including HDI and Flex PCBs.

ILJIN will hold a 70% stake in the JV, while the rest will be held by Korea Circuit. The newly formed company aims to leverage KCC's expertise in printed circuit boards to enhance local manufacturing capabilities in line with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.