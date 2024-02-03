Amber Enterprises' Unit Buys Majority Stake In PCB Maker For Rs 311 Crore

Amber Enterprises India Ltd., through its subsidiary, has acquired a 60% stake in printed circuit board-maker Ascent Circuits Pvt. for Rs 311 crore.

Following the acquisition, Ascent has become subsidiary of IL JIN Electronics (India) Pvt and a step down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises, according to an exchange filing.

Hosur, Tamil Nadu-based Ascent is involved in manufacturing of high-quality PCBs ranging from single-sided, double-sided, multi-layer, RF PCBs, flexible and specialty PCBs.

Amber designs and manufactures refrigeration and air conditioning products for indoor and outdoor units.

A PCB is an electronic assembly that uses copper conductors to create electrical connections between components. These are used in most electronic devices, like refrigerators and ACs.