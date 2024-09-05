Amazon’s Export Program Set To Exceed $13 Billion By 2024: Bhupen Wakankar

"When we started, we pledged a target of $10 billion in cumulative exports from SMBs by 2025. In 2020, we doubled the pledge to $20 billion by 2025. We are very happy to report that by the end of 2024, we would have completed $13 billion already and are committed to enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025," Wakankar said on the sidelines of the launch of Amazon's annual report Exports Digest 2024.