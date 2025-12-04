Amazon Plans AI Integration For 15 Lakh Small Businesses, Government-School Literacy
Amazon said it is on track to invest $12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure, announced in May 2023, by the end of the decade.
Amazon on Thursday announced plans to offer artificial intelligence services to over 15 lakh small businesses and bring AI literacy and career awareness to 40 lakh government school students by 2030.
The company said it is on track to invest $12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure, announced in May 2023, by the end of the decade.
"We're building AI infrastructure and tools at scale," said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India.
The company will include AI curriculum, hands-on experiments, career tours, and teacher training at government schools.
Amazon Web Services has a number of customers in India leveraging its agentic AI capabilities across private and public sector including DigiYatra, Apollo Tyres and Axis Bank, a statement said.
"The AWS' focus on skilling is global, and the company is building a pipeline of skilled people ready for an agentic AI future. Since 2017, AWS has trained over 6.2 million individuals in India with cloud skills through several skilling programs such as AWS Skill Builder, AWS Educate, AWS re/Start and recently announced new AI courses," the statement said.
India has emerged as a fast-growing e-commerce and data market for the US-based tech giant. Several tech companies have announced major expansion plans in the country to tap into growing AI user base and skilled tech workforce.
Amazon is introducing a suite of AI-powered tools designed to simplify online selling and empower entrepreneurs with enterprise-level intelligence for small businesses. The goal is to reduce effort, remove barriers, and help sellers operate confidently, plan strategically, and grow faster.
Some of these applications include a generative AI-powered expert offering instant answers and guidance called 'Seller Assistant', a next generation 'seller central' for instant task management and customizable dashboards, and AI-powered listings module to generate high-quality, engaging listings in minutes by providing a brief description, an image, or even a website URL.
The company will also offer a Creative Studio to conceptualise and produce ads across formats, and a video generator platform to create professional-quality video ads within minutes at no additional cost.