Amazon Plans AI Integration For 15 Lakh Small Businesses, Government-School Literacy

Amazon on Thursday announced plans to offer artificial intelligence services to over 15 lakh small businesses and bring AI literacy and career awareness to 40 lakh government school students by 2030.

The company said it is on track to invest $12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure, announced in May 2023, by the end of the decade.

"We're building AI infrastructure and tools at scale," said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India.

The company will include AI curriculum, hands-on experiments, career tours, and teacher training at government schools.

Amazon Web Services has a number of customers in India leveraging its agentic AI capabilities across private and public sector including DigiYatra, Apollo Tyres and Axis Bank, a statement said.

"The AWS' focus on skilling is global, and the company is building a pipeline of skilled people ready for an agentic AI future. Since 2017, AWS has trained over 6.2 million individuals in India with cloud skills through several skilling programs such as AWS Skill Builder, AWS Educate, AWS re/Start and recently announced new AI courses," the statement said.

India has emerged as a fast-growing e-commerce and data market for the US-based tech giant. Several tech companies have announced major expansion plans in the country to tap into growing AI user base and skilled tech workforce.