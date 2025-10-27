Amazon Targets $80 Billion In E-Comm Exports By 2030 Despite Tariff Headwinds
Despite rising trade tariffs and shifting global supply dynamics, Amazon remains bullish on India’s e-commerce export potential, with the company now targeting $80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030, marking a fourfold jump from current levels.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India, said the company has already enabled over $20 billion worth of exports from India since 2015, doubling its earlier goal of $10 billion. "We had initially set a $10 billion target, which we later revised to $20 billion by 2025-end. We’ve now crossed that milestone and are aiming for $80 billion by 2030," he said.
Kalvapudi acknowledged that tariffs remain an uncontrollable factor, but said Amazon and its seller network remain committed to growing e-commerce exports. "It’s only been about two months since the tariffs kicked in, so it’s too early to gauge the full impact" he added.
According to him, Indian exporters on Amazon’s global marketplaces have shipped over 75 crore Made-in-India products across categories such as health and personal care, beauty, toys, home goods, apparel, and furniture. The US, UK, Germany, Canada, Spain, and Italy remain the top destinations for Indian sellers.
Kalvapudi said recent policy tailwinds are helping sustain growth. "The government has now recognised e-commerce exports as a separate category under the Export Promotion Mission, and the RBI has eased EDPMS compliance norms for online exporters," he noted, adding that this reflects "a deeper understanding that B2C exports differ from traditional B2B trade."
The government has also sought to boost exports as the next lever of growth for Indian businesses. The Commerce Ministry's DPIIT is also working on a pilot project to allow e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart hold inventory meant for export, in an effort to streamline and grow exports. The government has set a target of $200 billion for e-commerce exports by 2030 and an overall $1 trillion exports target for the current year.