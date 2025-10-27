Amazon Targets $80 Billion In E-Comm Exports By 2030 Despite Tariff Headwinds

Despite rising trade tariffs and shifting global supply dynamics, Amazon remains bullish on India’s e-commerce export potential, with the company now targeting $80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030, marking a fourfold jump from current levels.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India, said the company has already enabled over $20 billion worth of exports from India since 2015, doubling its earlier goal of $10 billion. "We had initially set a $10 billion target, which we later revised to $20 billion by 2025-end. We’ve now crossed that milestone and are aiming for $80 billion by 2030," he said.