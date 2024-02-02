Amazon Gains After Robust Sales, Strong Profit Outlook

Jassy has been cutting expenses, including more than 35,000 jobs last year, to improve profits. The layoffs haven’t let up, with Amazon announcing earlier this month it was letting go of hundreds of employees in its Prime Video streaming and studios business and the Twitch livestreaming service. In November, the company eliminated positions in the music and gaming units as well as in the division responsible for its voice-activated assistant, Alexa. Amazon said it ended 2023 with about 1.53 million full- and part-time workers, a 1% decline from a year earlier.