Amazon Layoffs: Employees Were Notified About Termination Of Jobs Via Text Messages, Says Report

Amazon has reduced its workforce by about 14,000 on Tuesday, Oct. 28. In the latest round of job cuts, some of the affected employees were notified about their termination through text messages, according to a Business Insider report.

Several Amazon employees received two early-morning text messages on Tuesday, notifying them their positions had been terminated, according to the report.

One text advised staff to check their personal or work email accounts before starting for office. At the same time, a follow-up message asked anyone still awaiting an email about their job to contact the helpdesk for guidance.

The purpose of these text alerts, dispatched soon after the emails, was to spare affected staff the embarrassment of appearing at work only to realise their building passes had already been switched off, one source told Business Insider.

Instances of workers suddenly discovering their office passes no longer function are becoming all too frequent amid the latest wave of job cuts at tech giants, echoing scenes seen recently at the likes of Google and Tesla.