Amazon Layoffs: Employees Were Notified About Termination Of Jobs Via Text Messages, Says Report
Amazon Layoffs: In the latest round of layoffs, Amazed has reduced its workforce by about 14,000.
Amazon has reduced its workforce by about 14,000 on Tuesday, Oct. 28. In the latest round of job cuts, some of the affected employees were notified about their termination through text messages, according to a Business Insider report.
Several Amazon employees received two early-morning text messages on Tuesday, notifying them their positions had been terminated, according to the report.
One text advised staff to check their personal or work email accounts before starting for office. At the same time, a follow-up message asked anyone still awaiting an email about their job to contact the helpdesk for guidance.
The purpose of these text alerts, dispatched soon after the emails, was to spare affected staff the embarrassment of appearing at work only to realise their building passes had already been switched off, one source told Business Insider.
Instances of workers suddenly discovering their office passes no longer function are becoming all too frequent amid the latest wave of job cuts at tech giants, echoing scenes seen recently at the likes of Google and Tesla.
Amazon declined to provide a statement on the matter, the report added. Those who spoke to Business Insider opted to remain anonymous due to company policy restricting unauthorised communication with the media.
On Tuesday, Amazon announced plans to shed around 14,000 corporate roles as part of a company-wide drive to boost efficiency and speed up innovation. The latest wave of terminations has hit retail management staff in the United States particularly hard, reflecting an ongoing reduction of headcount in that part of the business.
“While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles,” Amazon's HR chief, Beth Galetti, said in a blog post.
The message shared with Amazon employees emphasised that the company is making every effort to assist those affected by the cuts, including helping them secure alternative positions within Amazon. For those unable to find new roles, the company will provide transition support, which includes severance pay.
“We’re working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted, including offering most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (the timing will vary some based on local laws), and our recruiting teams will prioritise internal candidates to help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon,” she said.
Meanwhile, a Reuters report claimed that the e-commerce giant is planning to cut as many as 30,000 jobs. The move comes as it aims to cut expenses and compensate for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic, the report added, citing sources.