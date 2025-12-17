Business NewsBusinessAmazon Launches Biometric UPI Payments
ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Launches Biometric UPI Payments

There will be no need to remember a PIN code to execute a transaction, the company said in a statement, claiming this to be an industry first.

17 Dec 2025, 06:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>There will be no need to remember a PIN code to execute a transaction, the company said in a statement, claiming this to be an industry first (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
There will be no need to remember a PIN code to execute a transaction, the company said in a statement, claiming this to be an industry first (Image source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Amazon Pay on Wednesday launched a UPI (unified payments interface) biometric authentication feature, which enables users to make payments using fingerprints or face scans. There will be no need to remember a PIN code to execute a transaction, the company said in a statement, claiming this to be an industry first.

Longevity science entity Decode Age on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 14.48 crore in a funding round led by Granules India's K P Chigurupati.

The investment will strengthen the company's mission to make the biology of ageing measurable, understandable and actionable through science led solutions and a microbiome centred longevity ecosystem, as per an official statement.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company on Wednesday appointed Sourabh Chatterjee as its Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer.

He joins the company from Oona Insurance, where he served as group chief technology officer. Chatterjee succeeds Kirti Patil, who is superannuating, as per an official statement.

ALSO READ

'Flex': First Google Pay Credit Card Launched — Check Details
Opinion
'Flex': First Google Pay Credit Card Launched — Check Details
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT