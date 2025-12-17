Amazon Launches Biometric UPI Payments

Amazon Pay on Wednesday launched a UPI (unified payments interface) biometric authentication feature, which enables users to make payments using fingerprints or face scans. There will be no need to remember a PIN code to execute a transaction, the company said in a statement, claiming this to be an industry first.

Longevity science entity Decode Age on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 14.48 crore in a funding round led by Granules India's K P Chigurupati.

The investment will strengthen the company's mission to make the biology of ageing measurable, understandable and actionable through science led solutions and a microbiome centred longevity ecosystem, as per an official statement.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company on Wednesday appointed Sourabh Chatterjee as its Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer.

He joins the company from Oona Insurance, where he served as group chief technology officer. Chatterjee succeeds Kirti Patil, who is superannuating, as per an official statement.