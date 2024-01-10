Amazon Laying Off Hundreds In Prime Video, Studios In Latest Cuts
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off hundreds of employees in its Prime Video and studios business.
Mike Hopkins, who runs the streaming video and studios division, which includes the MGM unit the company acquired last year, announced the cuts in an email to employees on Wednesday.
“Throughout the past year, we’ve looked at nearly every aspect of our business with an eye towards improving our ability to deliver even more breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports in a personalized, easy to use entertainment experience for our global customers,” Hopkins wrote in the memo, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. “As a result, we’ve identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.”
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming service was preparing to announce cuts to about 35% of its staff, or about 500 workers.
Amazon held rolling layoffs in late 2022 and early 2023 that ultimately totaled more than 27,000 employees, the biggest cuts in company history.
Hopkins said the company would inform workers in the Americas who are set to be laid off Wednesday morning Seattle time, and in most other regions by the end of the week.
The Information reported on the Prime Video cuts earlier.
