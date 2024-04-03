Amazon India Super Seller Appario Sold To Clicktech

Clicktech Retail Pvt. is set to acquire Appario Retail Pvt. from Amazon India and Patni Group, as the online retailer continues divesting stake in seller entities in India amid concerns over local e-commerce norms.

Appario was owned by Amazon India through a joint venture with the Patni Group since 2017. In October 2022, Patni Group and Amazon had mutually decided to cease Appario business on Amazon.in.

"Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth Advisors LLP and Amazon have now mutually agreed to sunset their joint venture, Frontizo Business Services Pvt.," a spokesperson for Amazon said.

"Amazon will acquire Zodiac’s stake in Frontizo and its subsidiary, Appario Retail, subject to regulatory approvals. Frontizo and Appario will continue to operate under the leadership and control of their management, pending the regulatory approval process," the spokesperson said.