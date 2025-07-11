Amazon India's Samir Kumar Draws Inspiration From Shubman Gill In Second Run At E-Commerce Giant

In cricket, a second innings often reveals a player's true mettle: how they balance aggression with patience, how they adapt without abandoning their core game.

Shubman Gill, in his recent second innings, didn't change much. He still played his shots when the ball was loose and defended when needed. That, says Samir Kumar, country manager for Amazon India, is exactly how he plans on approaching his own second innings in India.

Kumar, who was first part of Amazon India's team during its 2012–2016 launch phase, is now back at the helm and witnessing first-hand how far the company has come. "It's amazing to see the scale of the company and how loved we are by the Indian customer," he told NDTV Profit. "The 21st century is going to be India's century," he said, quoting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Now, as Amazon doubles down on India, its strategy is clear: serve every corner of the country with unmatched selection, dependable logistics, and relentless focus on customer experience. While comparisons to quick-commerce players like Blinkit and Zepto are inevitable, Kumar puts that in perspective: "Quick commerce is a small segment. We're playing the overall portfolio."