Amazon India To Partner With Gentari Over Electronic Vehicle Deal

Amazon India announced a strategic partnership with electric mobility company Gentari on Monday to advance its electronic vehicle deployment program, aiming to achieve a fleet of 10,000 electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2025.

Through this collaboration, Gentari Green Mobility Business will supply and deploy electric vehicles over the next three years. Gentari will also offer extensive fleet management services to delivery service partners to ensure smooth operation and maintenance of the EV fleet, according to Amazon India.

The partnership will provide Delivery Service Providers access to more electric three-wheelers for Amazon deliveries, it added.

"We aim to empower our delivery service partners by providing them access to the right electric vehicles, end-to-end vehicle life cycle management services, as well as charging and parking facilities," said Abhinav Singh, vice president (operations) at Amazon India.

The company deployed more than 7,200 electric vehicles in India at the end of 2023, and it remains well on track to achieve its goal of deploying 10,000 EVs in the domestic market by 2025, he said.

Amazon India has operations across 400 cities in the country.

"As we work together to deploy more EVs and contribute to India's net zero targets, I'm confident this collaboration will pave the way for a cleaner and electric future for India's transportation sector," said Nikhil Thomas, chief executive officer of Gentari Green Mobility India.

Gentari Green Mobility India provides a comprehensive range of services, including an extensive network of EV charging stations, EV subscriptions via vehicle-as-a-service, and personalised value-added services.

