Amazon India Head Manish Tiwary Quits

Amazon India's head and country manager Manish Tiwary has resigned to pursue an opportunity outside of the company, according to the e-commerce major.

"Manish’s leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India," a statement from the company read.

Tiwary will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition and Amit Agarwal, senior vice president of India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team, the company spokesperson said.

Amazon added that India remains an important priority. "We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved, and we are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods."

The top-deck change for Amazon comes as the e-commerce major still strives for profitability in India. Amazon has struggled to scale volume in higher-margin categories, such as fashion and beauty, while the inability to operate a first-party model has limited the availability of private labels versus competition, which further pressures margin, according to Bernstein.

Tiwary's next move will also be watched keenly, at a time when the Indian quick-commerce scene is heating up, with expected entries from Amazon and Flipkart in a space dominated by incumbents Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato's Blinkit.