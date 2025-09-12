Amazon, Google Probed By US Federal Trade Commission Over Search-Advertising Practices

Digital advertising has gradually overtaken offline advertising as companies with vast troves of consumer data say that online ads can target those interested in making purchases. Google remains the market leader, while Amazon is the third-largest online advertising company.

Scrutiny of the industry dates back to the first Trump administration, when the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general opened investigations into Google. As part of its search case, the Justice Department argued that Google has been able to raise prices without pushback. During a 2023 trial, Google executives acknowledged that the company sometimes tweaked its advertising auctions to ensure the company met revenue targets, often without disclosing any changes to advertisers.

In 2020, the company changed what information it shares with advertisers about where their ads appear, which antitrust enforcers alleged harmed advertisers by making it harder for them to know what keywords they bought and which ones were useful.

Meanwhile, a group of states led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton separately sued Google for anticompetitive and deceptive practices in its ad business.

The FTC has been looking into many aspects of Amazon’s business since at least 2019. A trial on whether the company made it too difficult for consumers to cancel the retailer’s Prime subscription program is set to begin later this month in Seattle federal court. A second trial focused on antitrust allegations the company has monopolized online marketplace services is currently scheduled for an early 2027 trial before the same judge.

Advertising has become a lucrative and fast-growing line of business for the Seattle e-retailer, bringing in $56 billion in revenue last year, according to a company filing. That number includes search advertising — the sponsored listings that appear within Amazon’s marketplace — as well as video ads and online display advertising shown around the web.

According to one of the people, the FTC’s latest investigation emerged from its earlier antitrust case. In that complaint, the agency alleges that Amazon litters its marketplace with irrelevant results for search queries, making it harder for shoppers to find what they are looking for and more expensive for sellers to use the platform. The practice effectively forces sellers to buy ads to make their product appear in response to consumer searches.