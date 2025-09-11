ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Begins 10-Minute Delivery In Mumbai After Bengaluru And Delhi Pivot
Amazon has expanded its 10-minute delivery service — Amazon Now — in Mumbai, as the quick commerce battle intensifies. This move comes on the back of exponential growth in Delhi and Bengaluru clusters, where the company has witnessed a 25% monthly growth in orders.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.
