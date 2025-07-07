Amazon Adds 30 New Delivery Stations, Eyes New Prime Day Record In India

Amazon India is ramping up its infrastructure with the addition of over 30 new delivery stations across tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Panchkula, Mohali, Hubli, Howrah and Indore ahead of Prime Day 2025.

The expansion is part of a broader Rs 2,000-crore investment to build out India's fastest and most reliable operations network, according to a release.

"With these new delivery stations, we’re reaching deeper into the country to ensure seamless and on-time deliveries," said Akshay Sahi, director – Prime, deliveries and returns, India and Emerging Markets, Amazon. "Our goal is to bring Prime’s speed and convenience to more customers than ever before."

This year’s Prime Day, running from July 12 to 14, is Amazon India's biggest yet, stretching the event from 24 to 72 hours. "It’s a realisation we had, customers in India want more shopping moments," said Sahi. “By extending Prime Day, we’re giving them more time and more deals.”

Preparations have been underway for months. The company has scaled up AI, ML, and tech systems, and expanded its fulfilment capacity to handle the expected spike in demand.

“We’re seeing the fastest acceleration in Prime member growth during this period,” added Sahi. “This 72-hour celebration is a reflection of that momentum."