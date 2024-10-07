Amazon Acquires MX Player's Assets, Merges It With MiniTV App

Amazon on Monday said it will be merging its in-house streaming platform MiniTV with its recent acquisition, MX Player.

The two ad-supported video on demand platforms—MX Player and Amazon MiniTV will now be available as one service—Amazon MX Player, the company said in a statement.

The platforms had merged in September, and the month saw over 25 crore unique users, making it one of the largest free streaming services offering premium content in India, Amazon said.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed the acquisition of certain MX Player assets from Times Internet, including the MX Player app.