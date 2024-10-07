Amazon Acquires MX Player's Assets, Merges It With MiniTV App
The two ad-supported video on demand platforms—MX Player and Amazon MiniTV will now be available as one service—Amazon MX Player.
Amazon on Monday said it will be merging its in-house streaming platform MiniTV with its recent acquisition, MX Player.
The two ad-supported video on demand platforms—MX Player and Amazon MiniTV will now be available as one service—Amazon MX Player, the company said in a statement.
The platforms had merged in September, and the month saw over 25 crore unique users, making it one of the largest free streaming services offering premium content in India, Amazon said.
Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed the acquisition of certain MX Player assets from Times Internet, including the MX Player app.
Amazon said it will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows.
Karan Bedi, MX Player's chief executive officer, will continue to lead Amazon MX Player. “Being part of Amazon will let us continue to delight millions of viewers across the country. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers, and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India," Bedi said.