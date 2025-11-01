Alphabet, Amazon Stakes In Anthropic Boost Profit By Billions

Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. were rewarded by investors for reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profits. At both companies, earnings were boosted by the increased value of their stakes in Anthropic PBC, maker of the popular Claude chatbot.

Alphabet said profit included "net gains on equity securities of $10.7 billion," in part from a private company. That company is Anthropic, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named disclosing non-public information. Meanwhile, Amazon’s third-quarter profit climbed 38%, helped by a $9.5 billion pretax gain from its investment in Anthropic. The higher value was reflected in Amazon’s nonoperating income for the period, the company said in its Thursday earnings report.

The surge of investment in private-company generative AI is beginning to show up in public-company metrics. Once seen mainly as strategic bets on a fast-moving frontier, stakes in AI startups are now contributing sizable, if still paper, profits to some of the world’s biggest businesses — even as the technology itself is only starting to pay commercial dividends.

Spokespeople for Alphabet and Anthropic declined to comment.