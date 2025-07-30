Allied Blenders' Malt Facility On Track For Fourth Quarter: MD Alok Gupta
The firm saw a notable rise in its year-on-year consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal with a 405% increase in its bottomline to Rs 57 crore.
Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltd.'s Managing Director Alok Gupta provided updates on the liquor maker's plans for operations in Telangana as well as the current status of the overdue payments on Wednesday.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Gupta said that the payments for supply of the month are being released on time but when it comes to the overdue payments themselves, things were still the same as 'status quo.'
"However, we've seen little movement on the overdue front," Gupta said.
He also said that the firm was issued benefits in terms of incremental margins, due to their scale.
"We are hopeful that in the panchayat elections, subject of price increase also comes to attention. On the upstanding bit it is status quo for now," he added.
As for the company's plans in Telangana, the MD said that it will be setting up a facility to manufacture Polyethylene Terephthalate bottles, which will be operational next month, with the capacity to make 600 bottles a year.
He also said the establishment of the malt facility in the state is still on track for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.
"The malt facility, which is one of India's first single-malt distilleries, will come alive in the fourth quarter of the current financial year," he said.
Gupta also said that he expects the free-trade agreement with the United Kingdom to give a 200 basis point jump on margins after the new duty structure is implemented.
Gupta did clarify that despite foreseeing some positive benefit in the fourth quarter, its capex guidance will not change for fiscal 2026, because the timeline for the FTA implementation is not yet know to them.
Allied Blenders Q1 FY26 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 922.86 crore versus Rs 757.63 crore.
Net profit up 405% to Rs 56.56 crore versus Rs 11.20 crore.
Ebitda up 51% to Rs 111.59 crore versus Rs 74.14 crore.
Margin at 12.1% versus 9.8%.