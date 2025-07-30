Allied Blenders' Malt Facility On Track For Fourth Quarter: MD Alok Gupta

Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltd.'s Managing Director Alok Gupta provided updates on the liquor maker's plans for operations in Telangana as well as the current status of the overdue payments on Wednesday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Gupta said that the payments for supply of the month are being released on time but when it comes to the overdue payments themselves, things were still the same as 'status quo.'

"However, we've seen little movement on the overdue front," Gupta said.

He also said that the firm was issued benefits in terms of incremental margins, due to their scale.

"We are hopeful that in the panchayat elections, subject of price increase also comes to attention. On the upstanding bit it is status quo for now," he added.