Officer's Choice Maker Targets Double-Digit Growth This Financial Year

ABDL, which mainly manufactures whisky, launched its first premium gin in January. The company is now planning to launch several premium alcohol brands in its efforts for growth.

"There is a lot of action going on. The outlook on this segment is that over the next three to five years, if we get a double-digit market share, we would be in a happy space," the managing director said,

ABDL launched Zoya premium gin in Haryana in January and it is getting launched in about 10 markets, he said. "We are happy with the playbook and the way the brand is getting its response."

The company also has the launch of luxury vodka, malted scotch and a premium dark rum in the pipeline, according to Gupta.

With the festive season coming and the company’s foray into the premium segment, Gupta said the second half of the fiscal looked better as compared to the first half, which he said was "choppy" for the businesses.

Commenting on the impact of the new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh, Gupta added the changes would help ABDL's performance. “As private retail comes in, we are hopeful that we will be back to our earlier level (of 4 million cases), if not better,” he said.