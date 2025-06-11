Allied Blenders Acquires Global Rights For Mansion House And Savoy Club Brands

Home-grown AlchoBev firm Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. has acquired global rights for 'Mansion House' and 'Savoy Club' brands.

The board of ABD, in a meeting held on Tuesday, approved the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of the Singapore-based UTO Asia Pte Ltd (UTO Asia). A 'binding transaction document' has been executed and the acquisition is concluded with immediate effect.